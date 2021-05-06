SpiceJet is currently trading at Rs. 62.85, up by 1.25 points or 2.03% from its previous closing of Rs. 61.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 61.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 63.55 and Rs. 61.25 respectively. So far 279368 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 107.95 on 11-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 38.60 on 08-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 66.80 and Rs. 60.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3782.90 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 59.81%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.78% and 34.41% respectively.

SpiceJet has airlifted 2,450 oxygen concentrators from Nanjing and Hong Kong. The airline has airlifted more than 6,850 oxygen concentrators from the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far in the last two weeks.

SpiceJet is India’s favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before.

