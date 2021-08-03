RBL Bank is currently trading at Rs. 186.65, down by 7.80 points or 4.01% from its previous closing of Rs. 194.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 191.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 193.65 and Rs. 186.15 respectively. So far 551167 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 274.00 on 08-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 156.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 197.00 and Rs. 186.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 11170.57 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.69% and 44.30%, stake in the bank respectively.

RBL Bank has reported net loss of Rs 459.47 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as against net profit of Rs 141.22 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank increased 4.93% at Rs 2720.50 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 2592.73 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported net loss of Rs 462.25 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as against net profit of Rs 154.42 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank increased by 4.68% at Rs 2804.57 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 2679.29 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

