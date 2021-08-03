Indian Oil Corporation gains on reporting above 2-fold jump in Q1 consolidated net profit

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at Rs. 105.80, up by 0.30 points or 0.28% from its previous closing of Rs. 105.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 106.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 106.50 and Rs. 105.40 respectively. So far 462378 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 117.85 on 09-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 71.35 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 106.25 and Rs. 102.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 99695.94 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.50%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 19.18% and 29.31% respectively.

Indian Oil Corporation has reported 3-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 5941.37 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 1910.84 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 73.73% at Rs 1,55,619.83 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 89,577.78 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported above 2-fold jump in its net profit attributed to the equity holder at Rs 6,109.69 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 2,226.80 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 72.98% at Rs 157,018.41 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 90,775.15 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

