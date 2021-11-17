PVR looking forward to have biggest quarter in Q4FY22

PVR is looking forward to having ‘the biggest quarter’ in the January-March 2022 (Q4FY22) period of the ongoing fiscal as more states lift COVID-19 related restrictions with a huge amount movie releases lined up in the coming months. The company is also bullish on audiences coming back to theatres with occupancy levels at theatres gradually inching towards pre-pandemic levels across the country.

PVR is the largest and most premium film exhibition company in India. Since its inception in 1997, the brand has redefined the way entertainment is consumed in the country.