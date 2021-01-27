President Shri Ram Nath Kovind approves 455 Gallantry & other defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel on Republic Day

The President has approved awards of 455 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of 72nd Republic Day celebrations. These include one Mahavir Chakra, 05 Kirti Chakras, 05 Vir Chakras, 07 Shaurya Chakras, 04 Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry),130 Sena Medal (Gallantry), one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), 04 Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), 30 Param VishishtSeva Medal (PVSM), 04 UttamYudhSeva Medal (UYSM), 51 AtiVishishtSeva Medal (AVSM), 11 YudhSeva Medal (YSM), 03 Bar to Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty),43 Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) including 02 COVID Warriors, 08 Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 14 Vayu Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 03 Bar to VishishtSeva Medal (VSM) including one COVID Warrior and 131 VishishtSeva Medal (VSM) including 12 COVID Warriors.

