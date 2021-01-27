IndiaGiftsKart Announces Cake & Flower Delivery in Rajasthan within 2 Hrs

India is a country that is best example of unity in diversity, so many states and so diverse culture yet we are same. On 72nd Republic day just around, we celebrate our unity again. And one of our jewel states is Rajasthan, a land of royals, monuments, history and lovely people. Festivals and occasions are an integral part of Rajasthani culture and so are the gifts. We bring you an important news from IndiaGiftsKart – India’s leading gifting site.

Now you can avail Cake Delivery in Jaipur, Flower Delivery in Udaipur or Send Gifts to Jodhpur in Just within 2 hours of placing order. Yes, IndiaGiftsKart announcesthe launch of express gift delivery or precisely cake and flower delivery for Rajasthan cities within 2 hours. Whether you wish to have Flower delivery in Jaipur, Cake delivery in Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Tonk, Ajmer or Pushkar; IndiaGiftsKart covers entire cities of Rajasthan. IndiaGiftsKart has been operational in major cities of Rajasthan since 2012 but this latest initiative will bring a lot of smiles on faces of Rajasthani’s living outside Rajasthan.

At IndiaGiftsKart, you can explore gifts for all occasions and festivals like – Diwali, Rakhi, Mother’s Day, Women’s Day, Father’s Day, Birthday, Anniversary, Baby Shower, Valentine’s Day, Rose Day, Holi, New Year and So on. Here you can also select from wide range of handmade gifts by Rajasthani artists, and artists all over India. And, don’t forget you can get all these gifts delivered to loved ones within 2 hours on same day of order. So, wish your loved one on anniversary or birthday and want to get Cake delivery in Udaipur, just come to IndiaGiftsKart.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr. Pramod – Head of CRM & Operations, Said –

“We are glad and proud that our strong delivery team would be able to serve in Rajasthan with express delivery, this initiative is in line with our vision to provide fast cake delivery or express flower delivery in India to bring people closer in festivals. Now no one should feel away from family, especially in corona times our initiative would be our gift to people of Rajasthan on this Republic day.”

Gifts to carry a lot of emotions if given on right time and in right condition. That’s where IndiaGiftsKart has been a true market leader. Their team has been on-time delivery focused for each gift order and on quality at the same time. Cakes are baked fresh on the order day, flower bouquets are prepared from fresh flowers, handpicked by our experienced florists. Happy Gifting Rajasthan 😊

