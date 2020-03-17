PM Modi calls for innovative & technology-driven solutions to fight Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to share technology-driven solutions for coronavirus. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, a lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. Prime Minister urged them to share it on citizen engagement platform Mygov saying the efforts can help many. Mr Modi said, innovation should be harnessed for a healthier planet.

MyGov in a statement said, innovative solutions, Bioinformatics, datasets and Apps for diagnosis can be leveraged for strengthening the fight against Corona. It said, submitted solutions will be evaluated for adoption and those selected will be suitable rewarded.