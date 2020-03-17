Centre orders closure of all schools, colleges, gyms, museums, swimming pools & theatre till March 31

The Centre has taken the decision to close all the educational institutions including school and colleges, gyms, museums, swimming pools, theaters till 31st of this month due to corona virus situation in the country. An advisory in this regard have been sent to the State governments for implementation. Students have also been advised to stay at home.

Meanwhile, the total confirmed cases of corona virus in the country rose to 114 with four new cases from Kerala, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal informed that committee of secretaries chaired by Cabinet Secretary reviewed and discussed the preventive measures to control the spread of corona virus in the country. He said, based on the recommendations of the Committee, Group of Ministers in its 7th meeting has taken the decision to adopt the social distancing as a preventive measure.

Mr Agarwal said, non-essential travel should be avoided and private employer must give their employee the work from home facility. The Health Ministry has issued a toll free number 1075 for the public for enquiry about corona virus.

In the briefing, Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Anil Malik, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs and Raman R, Head Scientist, ICMR were also present.