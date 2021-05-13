Pidilite Industries reports 94% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

Pidilite Industries has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported a rise of 73.27% in its net profit at Rs 276.52 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 159.59 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 39.98% at Rs 1868.87 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 1335.09 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 94.37% in its net profit attributed to the shareholders at Rs 306.19 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 157.53 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 44.54% at Rs 2252.85 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 1558.64 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a fall of 1.83% in its net profit at Rs 1,081.46 crore as compared to Rs 1,101.62 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 3% at Rs 6,289.82 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 6,484.45 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 1.32% in its net profit attributed to the shareholders at Rs 1131.21 crore as compared to Rs 1116.42 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 0.96% at Rs 7372.11 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 7443.90 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

