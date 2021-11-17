NMDC Celebrates its 64th Foundation Day

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a public enterprise under Ministry of Steel celebrated its 64th Formation Day at its Head Office – Hyderabad and at all major projects with great vigour and enthusiasm. NMDC, the largest iron ore producer in the country was incorporated on 15th November 1958 and has completed 63 years of service to the nation. The Functional Directors Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance); Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical) and Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production) inaugurated the programme at the Head Office.

Congratulating the employees on this occasion, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said that these are transformational years for NMDC and with the ambitious projects and initiatives, the company is gearing up to build NMDC 2.0 in the coming decade. He emphasized that the company is venturing into new minerals and expanding its value chain while continuing to be indispensable to the Indian steel industry. He also remarked that, “In the coming years, your management would like to make NMDC a sought-after workplace, a compassionate employer that shows its appreciation, not in mere words, but by creating a supportive, nurturing and happy work environment for its employees and their families.”

NMDC’s Delhi Regional Office joined the company in celebrating its 64th Foundation Day by organising an Experience Sharing Session for the retired NMDC officers at the SCOPE Convention Centre in Delhi.

As a part of NMDC’s established corporate culture, employees who have put in more than 20 years of continuous service were felicitated during the function with Long Service Awards in recognition of their dedicated association with the company. These Long Service Awards were presented by the Functional Directors and Project Heads at respective projects of NMDC.

On November 15, 2021, the nation was celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and it was a matter of pride for NMDC to share its Foundation Day with the birth anniversary of the iconic leader Birsa Munda. NMDC projects celebrated the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas by paying tribute to the tribal freedom fighters and appreciating the efforts of the tribal community in nation building.