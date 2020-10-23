Nissan India unveils the all-new Nissan Magnite B-SUV | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, Nissan India has unveiled their much-awaitedB-SUV, theall-new Nissan Magnite. This is the company’s first ever product under the Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market, scheduled to be introduced in the second half of FY2020-21.A true reflection ofthe ‘Nissan-ness’concept that aims to empowerpeople through breakthrough products and technologies, the all-new Nissan Magnite wasunveiled to the global audience via a virtual event.Key spokespersons from Nissan’s leadership teams in Africa, Middle East, and India (AMI), presented the livestreamed event, with Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, drivingin the all-new Nissan Magnite.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite plays a vital role in our Nissan NEXT strategy and represents Nissan’s undeniable commitment to the Indian market as a customer-centric organization. The car reiterates our brand philosophy of keeping customers at the heart of everything we do to deliver exciting products for enriching experiences.Aswe continue to prioritize and invest in the Indian consumer, who is aspirational and discerning with vehicles, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to be the first product that will enablesustainable growth. Nissan will continue to be the primary brand in India,”said Sinan Ozkok, President,Nissan Motor India.

The all-new Nissan Magnite is a testimony to Nissan’s global SUV DNA of relentless innovation, advanced technology, and Japanese engineering. It features latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM), the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven, and integrated into society.Designed in Japan, keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of the Indian customers, the all-new Nissan Magnite comes with numerous first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provides consumers with a differentiated, innovative, and accessible ownership experience.