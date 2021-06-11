Missing Mumbai Rains And Shine Says Bani J

By News Helpline – 10th June 2021As the monsoon hits the shores of Indian Ocean, the city of dreams is drizzled with rains, making it one of the most beautiful places to be, and Roadies famed Bani J is missing her home.Know for her perfectly sculpted body and kick-ass attitude, Bani J is currently touring USA. She took to her social media and dropped a gorgeous picture of herself and wrote a beautiful note.It read, “Missing my Mumbai rain or shine. I’d forgotten I had this saved in my drafts. The window series. I love everything about travelling, I enjoy being here (the US) presently and then enjoy the sweetness of reminiscing when I see pictures or talk to friends across oceans, it’s day here night there. I get to ask them how tomorrow’s looking and wish them sweet dreams as I get on with my day here. As close to time travel as we can get:)”“I will see you in the future! I’m catching up with it! We laugh, we smile. Humour makes everything so much better. So does a cup of chai tbh. The postcards have started to reach, love that. Writing some more today. Spending time with the family here while we have each other Hope you’re all well. Always sending love, B…#AnactualInstaGram #likeanoldschooltelegram #whenaLetterTookTooLong #writeMoreLetters #andSendThem #theOGSendIt #BlessingsOnBlessings:)”Meanwhile on the work front, after winning hearts with her performance in the Amazon Prime web series ‘Four More Shots Please’ which also stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, and Maanvi Gagroo, the season has been renewed for the third time.