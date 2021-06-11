Bhumi Pednekar joins the cast of Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Rakshabandhan’

News Helpline June 10, 2021

Last year on Rakshabandhan, Akshay Kumar had announced his forthcoming film ‘Rakshabandhan’ which will be directed by Aanand L Rai. The actor has now welcomed the female lead of the film Bhumi Pednekar.

Sharing a photo with director Aanand L Rai and Bhumi, he wrote,”When you are happy, it shows And indeed we are…to have Bhumi Pednekar onboard #Rakshabandhan.”

Bhumi too shared her excitement of joining the film and wrote,”A very special film & a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart touching story #Rakshabandhan.”

The duo will be working together for the second time. They were last seen together in ‘Toilet : Ek Prem Katha’ . Last year when Khiladi Kumar had signed this film, he had dedicated it to his sister Alka. He had also mentioned that this film was the quickest he had signed in his career.

The film revolves around the bond of a brother and a sister. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma. It is produced by Colour Yellow Productions in association with Cape of Good Films. Presented by Alka Hiranandani & Aanand L Rai. The film is scheduled to release on 5 November 2021.

On the workfront, Akshay has a list of films in his kitty, that include, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Atrangi Re’ , ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Ram Setu’. While, Bhumi will be seen in ‘Badhaai do’ which is the second instalment of the film ‘Badhaai ho’.

