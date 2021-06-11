Hindustan Zinc’s Smelter At Debari Inaugurates Water Atm At Singhwaton Ka Wada

Udaipur : Sustainability and water positivity is at the core of Hindustan Zinc’s principles, be it for its operations or itssurrounding communities. Rajasthan is a water scarce state and Hindustan Zinc has been making constant efforts in conserving water as well as ensuring water sufficiency for its surrounding villages, especially for safe, drinking water.To make villages near Debari location water sufficient, Hindustan Zinc’s Smelter at Debari installed and inaugurateda water ATM of 3000 litres capacity at Singhwaton ka Wada.

Inauguration of the water ATM was done by Mr. Dharam Narayan Joshi, MLA – Mavli, along with key village stakeholders and PRI Representatives as well as employees of Hindustan Zinc. The guests appreciated the support extended by Hindustan Zinc towards the communities, as this initiative will likely benefit more than 5000 community members from nearby communities on a daily basis. Till date, Hindustan Zinc has installed a total of 13 RO plants and 39 water ATMs across its operational areas, that provide safe drinking water facilities to members of local villages.

As part of its core philosophy, HZL works closely with its communities to create value for its stakeholders and drive overall social-economic development. The company is currently impacting the lives of about 5 Lakh people through various community development initiatives. The CSR initiatives focus on 184 villages in the vicinity of its business operations in Rajasthan.

Please share this news







