Metropolis Healthcare trades marginally higher on getting nod to acquire balance 35% stake in Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services

Metropolis Healthcare is currently trading at Rs. 2892.75, up by 4.05 points or 0.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 2888.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2937.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2940.00 and Rs. 2863.00 respectively. So far 5371 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3230.00 on 30-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1519.20 on 12-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3144.65 and Rs. 2848.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 14794.82 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.37%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.18% and 6.45% respectively.

Metropolis Healthcare has received approval from board of directors for acquisition of the balance Equity stake of 35% i.e. 10,50,000 Equity shares of Rs 10 each in Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services (Histoxpert). The Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 06, 2021 has approved the same.

Metropolis Healthcare offers a comprehensive range of clinical laboratory tests and profiles, which are used for prediction, early detection, diagnostic screening, confirmation and/or monitoring of the disease.

