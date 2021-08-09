Piramal Enterprises shines on reporting 9% rise in Q1 consolidated net profit

Piramal Enterprises is currently trading at Rs. 2781.20, up by 116.90 points or 4.70% from its previous closing of Rs. 2664.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2670.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2779.15 and Rs. 2641.15 respectively. So far 44697 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2,794.40 on 09-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1178.85 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2794.40 and Rs. 2337.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 61951.53 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 43.52%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.08% and 13.40% respectively.

Piramal Enterprises has reported 2-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 53.13 crore for first quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 22.54 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 42.88% at Rs 548.76 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 384.08 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported rise of 8.85% in its net profit attributable to owners of the company at Rs 539.40 crore for first quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 495.56 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company marginally increased by 0.29% at Rs 3011.60 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 3002.80 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

