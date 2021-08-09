Rail Vikas Nigam shines on bagging three projects from NHIDCL

Rail Vikas Nigam is currently trading at Rs. 30.15, up by 0.50 points or 1.69% from its previous closing of Rs. 29.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 30.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 30.55 and Rs. 29.85 respectively. So far 272293 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 35.60 on 11-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 18.05 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 30.55 and Rs. 29.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6182.08 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 78.20%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.51% and 12.29% respectively.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has secured three projects from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL). The first project is for consultancy Services for preparation of detailed project report for 2 laning with hard shoulder in the state of Nagaland worth Rs 8.35 crore. The second project is for consultancy Services for preparation for detailed project report for 2 laning with hard shoulder in the state of Nagaland worth Rs 6.51 crore. The third project is for consultancy Services for preparation for detailed project report for 2 lane with paved shoulder of road section in the state of Mizoram worth Rs 14.17 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

