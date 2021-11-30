Mastek surges as its arm gets healthcare contract from NHS

Mastek is currently trading at Rs. 2707.15, up by 192.25 points or 7.64% from its previous closing of Rs. 2514.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2610.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2709.40 and Rs. 2593.30 respectively. So far 2091 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3666.00 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 881.50 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2775.00 and Rs. 2415.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7466.80 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.75%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 12.15% and 50.10% respectively.

Mastek’s wholly owned subsidiary — Mastek (UK) has been awarded a healthcare contract, which positions it at the heart of a critical program focused on the wellbeing of UK citizens. The contract with National Health Services (NHS) Digital is valued at 45 million pound over the four-year period from October 2021 to October 2025. NHS Digital teams design, develop and operate the national IT and data services that support clinicians at work, help patients get the best care, and use data to improve

health and care.

Mastek together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise technology solutions and platforms for insurance, government, and financial services organizations worldwide.