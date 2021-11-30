Indiamart Intermesh moves up on acquiring stake in M1xchange for Rs 32.4 crore

Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at Rs. 7424.30, up by 77.90 points or 1.06% from its previous closing of Rs. 7346.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 7411.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 7456.70 and Rs. 7394.70 respectively. So far 468 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 9951.95 on 05-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4877.00 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 7580.95 and Rs. 6978.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 22453.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 49.52%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 32.59% and 17.88% respectively.

Indiamart Intermesh has acquired stake in trade receivable discounting system services firm M1xchange for Rs 32.4 crore. The company has earlier announced a deal to acquire 7.7 per cent in M1xchange for Rs 32.4 crore and now the transaction closes.

Indiamart Intermesh is India’s largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services.