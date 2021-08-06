Maruti Suzuki moves up on reporting 58% rise in total production in July

Maruti Suzuki India is currently trading at Rs. 7101.45, up by 74.95 points or 1.07% from its previous closing of Rs. 7026.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 7030.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 7108.80 and Rs. 7030.00 respectively. So far 1482 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 8400.00 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 6273.70 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 7247.15 and Rs. 7003.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 212256.55 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.37%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.66% and 4.97% respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India’s total production in July increased by 58 percent on a yearly basis to 1,70,719 units. The company had produced a total of 1,07,687 units in the year-ago period.

Passenger vehicle production stood at 1,67,825 units last month, as against 1,05,345 units in July 2020. Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 24,899 units last month as against 20,638 units a year ago. Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 90,604 units from 55,390 units earlier.

Production of utility vehicles — Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 — increased to 40,094 units last month from 19,130 units in the corresponding month of 2020. Production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,894 units as against 2,342 units in the year-ago month.

Maruti Suzuki India (formerly known as Maruti Udyog) is an automobile manufacturer in India. It provides passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans. The firm also offers pre-owned car sales, fleet management and car financing services.

