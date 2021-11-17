L&T Technology Services selected as engineering partner by Mavenir, NVIDIA

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has been selected as an engineering partner by Mavenir and NVIDIA, to accelerate adoption of the industry’s first converged AI-on-5G.

LTTS will support Mavenir with customization, integration and deployment of AI applications for deployment on NVIDIA’s AI-on-5G Platform. AI is already transforming many industries across the globe. When combined with the power of 5G networks, the two technologies will enable powerful new use cases in a quick, secure, and cost-effective manner.

L&T Technology Services is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services.