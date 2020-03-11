latest news update on (Coronavirus) COVID-19

Cabinet Secretary held a high-level meeting, here today, with Secretaries of the concerned Ministries/Departments to review the status, actions, preparedness and management of COVID-19 cases in the country.

An Advisory is issued for all incoming international passengers retuning to India to self-monitor their health and follow the recommended “DOs and DON’Ts”, since more than 100 countries across the world now have reported cases of COVID-19 and travelers to these countries, or any person having travelled abroad, might possibly have come in contact with people affected with COVID-19 during their stay there or even while in transit at airports.

The Advisory also calls for passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers to facilitate work-from-home for such employees during this period.

With respect to restrictions on visa, besides the already issued instructions, all regular Visas (including e Visas) which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before 11.03.2020 and where these foreigners have not yet entered India stands suspended. Regular visas (including e Visas)granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after 1.2.2020 and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended. Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through e-FRRO module for extension/conversion etc of their visa or grant of any consular service, if they choose to do so. A notification to this effect is being issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI).

Further, in continuation of already issued advisories on travel to India citizens, India citizens are strongly advised to refrain from travelling to France, Spain and Germany.

A total of fifty (50) confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country, till now. After the 44 positive cases declared yesterday, three (3) positive cases were reported from Bengaluru (with travel history from the US via Dubai); one (1) more from Bengaluru with travel history from US via Heathrow; and two (2) positive cases from Pune (travel history from Dubai). Three (3) of thetotal cases(earlier cases from Kerala) have been discharged now. Of these 50 cases, 34 cases are Indian nationals and 16 are Italians. In addition, the two deaths reported from Murshidabad and Ladakh yesterday in the media were both found to be negative for COVID-19.

More than 1400 contacts have been put under surveillance for these positive cases, till date.Also, 404 Indian contacts of the US citizen tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan have been identified and put under surveillance in Assam.

Additionally, the first batch of 58 evacuees from Iran arrived today with 25 men, 31 women and 2 children on board. The IAF C-17 flight arrived at 9.27 am today. All the evacuees are monitored and clinically stable presently.