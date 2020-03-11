Dr. Harsh vardhan dials Health Ministers of Coronavirus affected states to ascertain Health status of patients in isolation wards and quarantine centres

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan today called up Health Ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh as well as Lt. Governors of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir to ascertain the health status of the COVID-19 affected patients kept in isolation centres in hospitals.

While monitoring the COVID-19 situation from his office in Health Ministry, Dr. Harsh Vardhan also spoke to a few patients through Video Calls to enquire about their health and their satisfaction with the treatment being given at the isolation wards. While speaking to the patients, he conveyed that though he wanted to visit them personally, he was dissuaded by the hospital authorities for the visit as they felt that such a visit may hinder regular treatment arrangements for the patients. The patients expressed their satisfaction with the treatment being given to them as well as their excitement about their fast recovery. They also appreciated the role of the Government for the timely assistance offered to them and about regular review of their status thrice a day. He also extended Holi greetings to them on behalf of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narender Modi ji and himself.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan himself dialed the numbers of Delhi Health Minister Shri Satyender Jain, Haryana Health Minister Shri Anil Vij, Kerala Health Minister Ms. K. K.Shailaja, Telangana Health Minister Shri Etela Rajendra, Karnataka Health Minister Shri B.Sriramulu, Rajasthan Health Minister Shri Raghu Sharma, Maharashtra Health Minister Shri Rajesh Tope, Punjab Health Minister Shri B. S. Sidhu, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Shri Jai Pratap Singh and LGs of Ladakh Shri R. K. Mathur and Jammu & Kashmir, Shri G. C. Murmu to get feedback about the condition of the patients and problems being faced, if any, by the States/UTs in availability of required supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, etc. and capacity building of health workers. The Health Ministers and LGs while giving details of the treatment status stated that the patients are recovering well and are stable. The patients have not at all faced problems during their treatment in hospitals or their stay in quarantine centres.

Union Minister lauded the efforts being made by the states and stated that with consistent and coordinated efforts of Central Government and the States/ UTs, valuable lives of not only Indians but also Foreign nationals visiting India, have been taken care off. Dr. Harsh Vardhan exhorted the Health Ministers and LGs to continue keeping an eagle’s eye on the status of patients as well as the emerging situation. He also urged them to spread awareness about COVID-19 amongst the general public and persuade them to avoid crowded gatherings as well as follow basic principles of personal hygiene and prevention that have been widely propagated by the Government of India in its various advisories through all means of communication. Union Minister assured full support to the State Health Ministers and the LGs about taking care ofany urgent requirement of the States/UTs to combat the spread of the disease.