Lady patrol team taking initiate to keep public indoors

Udaipur : Besides maintaining law and order , the police department is acting as good samaritans in the present time of outbreak. In Udaipur the lady patrol team of 20 are moving from streets to colonies spreading awareness on the importance of social distancing and isolation . ‘ We have taken up this as a campaign to educate people in a soft manner.

If something is imposed forcibly,people take it as a burden but if the same thing is tried to be convinced in a polite manner, it has a long term impact” said Chetna Bhati, DySP , Women Crime Investigation Cell. The team paraded on the major market places and junctions and appealed to the public to stay indoors till the lockdown period. The lady patrol team held demonstrations at Udiapole, Surajpole, Delhi Gate, Ashwini bazaar, Hathi pole and other areas.

Meanwhile, in Dungarpur, police in many towns acted as good Samaritans by distributing food packets , essential items to the needy and under privileged section of society. At Sabla Bus stand, the cops from local police station distributed namkeen and biscuit packets to the labours who were returning to homes.

Amid appreciation for their good task, cops at some places are being criticised for their reported arbitrary behaviour by not letting people move even for buying grocery or medicines. In Chittorgarh, people complained that the Kotwali police station cops mercilessly thrashed people who were seen on streets. Some said that despite explaining them valid reasons,the police forced them to go back home.