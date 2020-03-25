Living Alone? Here is a List of Cost Effective Ways to Furnish Your Home

Furnishing a home for one can be challenging because of the heavy costs that come with it. Moreover, the additional costs like water bills, electricity bills, gas bills etc. are also something to consider while furnishing your home. While it may seem expensive, there are a few ways to furnish your home for cheap. Here is a list of cost effective and creative ways to furnish your home or cheap:

Tap into the second hand market: you can now buy furniture and essential appliances from second hand sources. There are several online websites where you can buy and sell things like furniture, decorative items, appliances etc. Most of them are in great condition and also provide easy returns if you change your mind or want to exchange an item. Paint the wall yourself: feeling creative? You can always paint the walls in your house by yourself. All you need is paints and a strong brush. There are several videos online to guide you through the process. Doing the painting in your house by yourself is extremely cost effective and can also be a fun activity to do during the weekend. Rent household essentials: renting appliances is a great way to save money. You can get a TV on rent or a refrigerator on rent for less than 1000 rupees a month. You can also rent furniture; washing machines etc. for a cheap amount. Renting appliances will prove to be cheaper than buying, especially if you live alone. It is also extremely convenient because most websites offer an easy return policy and also a rent to buy option if you feel like you want to keep the product for long term use. Moreover, you can easily exchange the appliances rented for a more modern one with better features as and when they come into the market. Shop during the festival season: If you’re looking to buy, wait for the festival season sale in order to buy appliances and furniture. Since most brands have an online store as well, you can save a trip to the shop and just purchase your essentials online during the discount season. Moreover, you may also get an additional discount if you are shopping online. Get an electric stove: Electric stoves are perfect for people who are living alone. You can cook all your meals on the electric stove and save money on buying a gas stove and further, on gas bills. If you are someone who cannot afford to spend too much time in the kitchen due to a stressful job, In addition to a stove, you can also get a blender or a juicer so that you can make easy protein shakes or cold soups to substitute them for meals.

Use these tips to furnish your home in a cost effective way. You can also decorate your new home with plants and wallpapers which are available for cheap on an online source.