Kwai Live Program Boosts the Earnings for Live Stream Hosts

Popularshort videos sharing app Kwai today said that its special Kwai Live program for video live stream hosts has significantly raised the earnings of popular hosts on the platform during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Under the program, Kwai has raised gifts sharing from 30% to 80% for the live stream hosts. The three-months program has been live since April 15 and will run through July 14, 2020.

Over hundreds of hosts have benefited from the Kwai Live program and have earned gifts worth tens of thousandsof rupees in two weeks. Severalapps including major live streaming apps allow their users to spend real money on buying virtual gifts for key hosts or contributors. The aggregate value of gifts earned during a live stream is split between the app and the hosts. While other platforms share 20% to 30% of the gifts’ value with the hosts, Kwaiis the first live streaming platform to share 80% of the value with the hosts. This makes Kwaithe most attractive platform for those looking to live stream.

“Kwai’s ongoing program is definitely much more rewarding and has nearly tripled my earnings from successful live streams,” says Pradeep, a popular Kwai host and resident of Chennai. The Kwai Live program is currently open for registration by all users who have posted at least five videos and have at least 100 followers on the app. These users can apply for ‘live access’ directly from the app. A Kwai spokesperson said that the app will transfer 80% of all revenues after deducting applicable taxes and Google play service fee. “Kwai remains committed to supporting our community of hosts and contributors from India. The ongoing Kwai Live program seeks to dramatically transform the earnings opportunity for live stream hosts by sharing 80% of the value of virtual gifts with them, something that no other live streaming app or platform offers,” says the spokesperson from Kwai.

Video live streams aregaining widespread popularity during the prevailing lockdown in India. Live hosts cover a wide variety of topicsincluding fitness and exercises, cooking lessons, dance and other entertaining acts, poetry recital and standup comedy. These streams are broadcasted live on apps like Kwaiwith realtime feeds andengage thousands of users simultaneously. Kwaiapp is free to access for Android and IOS users and provides everyone with the platform to record and share their lives. With over millions ofusers and original videos published every day, Kwai is one of the most popular apps in India.