49 new cases reported : UMC modifies city cleaning strategy, sweeping only once a day now

Udaipur : Tension continued to grip the city on Monday as 49 new positive cases were reported thus taking the total tally of corona infected patients to 182. “Total samples tested so far is 4386 of which 4206 have been found negative. So the total positive remains 182 till 7pm” CMHO Dinesh Kharadi said in a medical bulletin. While the medical and health department collected samples of the close contacts of the positive found cases, on the other hand district administration strove hard to ensure supply of essential items, milk and vegetables in the curfew bound areas in and around the city.

Meanwhile, among the new positive people reported on monday, 5 are sanitation workers of the Udaipur Municipal Corporation which is a cause of concern for the authorities. Taking precautionary measures to contain the virus spread, UMC has decided to do away with the two time sweeping schedule of the city streets and clean the city once. every morning now on for the entire lockdown period.

UMC has also appealed to the people to cooperate and not to dump the trash on public places in the neighborhood. Twenty six sanitation workers were reported positive on friday as they had come in contact with the Homeguard’s family in Kanji ka Hata area, two ladies of the family were sanitation workers. The UMC had sent all the 1750 workers on two days leave. Five of the sample reports of the sanitation workers were found positive on Monday thus triggering fear of further community spread.

On saturday and sunday the garbage collection remained disturbed due to the workers having remained away from work. On Monday, the authorities decided to modify the cleaning system. ” We have decided to change the cleaning strategy looking at the present lockdown condition.

Since most of the shops, commercial establishments, and institutions are shut, hence the evening time sweeping would remain suspended for some days” Paras Singhvi, Deputy Mayor said. He also said that since the entire municipal area has been declared a containment zone for two weeks, hence public movement too would remain restricted. There would be not much garbage or litters in the street and hence our sanitation workers too would get some relief working once a day, he said.

The UMC has also appealed the general public to keep their areas and colonies clean by not dumping waste in the open. Of the total 182 cases in Udaipur, 131 are from Kanji ka Hata alone and Helawadi colony here is inhabited mostly by the sanitation workers. Many of the residents are employees of the UMC.