Janani Suraksha Yojana : Reduction in Maternal Mortality Rate

As per the latest report (2016-18) of Sample Registration System (SRS) released by Registrar General of India (RGI), Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of India per 100,000 live births has declined to 113 in 2016-18 from 122 in 2015-17 and 130 in 2014-2016. The detailed comparative state-wise MMR of the year 2015-17 and 2016-18 is placed at Annexure-I.

Under the National Health Mission (NHM), some of the important steps taken to reduce maternal deaths in the country are as follows:

Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), a demand promotion and conditional cash transfer scheme is implemented with the objective of reducing Maternal and Infant Mortality by encouraging institutional deliveries.

Under Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK), every pregnant woman is entitled to free delivery, including caesarean section in public health institutions. This also includes free transport, diagnostics, medicines, other consumables, food and blood, if required.

Pradhan MantriSurakshitMatritvaAbhiyan (PMSMA) has been launched to provide fixed-day assured comprehensive and quality antenatal care universally to all pregnant women on the 9 th of every month. While antenatal care is routinely provided to pregnant women, special ANC services are provided by OBGY specialists/ Radiologist/ Physicians at government health facilities under PMSMA.

'LaQshya – Labor room Quality improvement Initiative' has been launched on 11 th Dec 2017.

Dec 2017. Special provision of birth waiting homes under NHM in tribal areas.

Maternal Death Surveillance and Response (MDSR) is implemented to take corrective action for averting maternal deaths.

Funds are provided for strengthening of ‘Delivery Points’ for provision of comprehensive Reproductive, Maternal, New Born Child Health and Adolescent (RMNCH+A)services. Placing quality emergency obstetric care services at “Delivery Points” is a priority area.

Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Wings are established at high caseload facilities.

Operationalization of Comprehensive Abortion Care Services and services for Reproductive Tract Infections and Sexually Transmitted Infections (RTI/STI).

Mother and Child Tracking System (MCTS) and Mother and Child Tracking Facilitation Centre (MCTFC), a name-based web-enabled system to track every pregnant women and child.

Operational guidelines for Universal screening of Gestational Diabetes Mellitus, screening for hypothyroidism for high risk group during pregnancy, training of General Surgeons for performing Caesarean Section, calcium supplementation & de-worming during pregnancy and promotion of birth companion during delivery have been disseminated.

Monthly Village Health and Nutrition Days (VHND) are organized as an outreach activity at Anganwadi centres for provision of maternal and child care including nutrition.

Over 10 lakhs Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) have been engaged to facilitate access of healthcare services by the community, particularly pregnant women.

Under the National Iron+ Initiative, iron and folic acid supplementation is given across life stages including pregnant, lactating women and adolescent girls.

Regular IEC/BCC is conducted.

As announced in the Union Budget for the year 2020-21, a Task Force has been constituted by the Government vide notification dated 4thJune, 2020to examine the correlation of age of marriage and motherhood with (i) health, medical well-being and nutritional status of mother and neonate/infant/child, during pregnancy, birth and thereafter, (ii) key parameters like Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Total Fertility Rate (TFR), Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), Child Sex Ratio (CSR) etc. and (iii) any other relevant points pertaining to health and nutrition in this context.

The Committee has not submitted its report.

Annexure-1

Maternal Mortality Ratio: India and State wise (SRS, RGI)

S.No. States 2014-16 2015-17 2016-18 1 India 130 122 113 2 Assam 237 229 215 3 Bihar/Jharkhand 165 165 149 4 Madhya Pradesh/ Chhattisgarh 173 188 173 5 Odisha 180 168 150 6 Rajasthan 199 186 164 7 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand 201 216 197 8 Andhra Pradesh 74 74 65 9 Telangana 81 76 63 10 Karnataka 108 97 92 11 Kerala 46 42 43 12 Tamil Nadu 66 63 60 13 Gujarat 91 87 75 14 Haryana 101 98 91 15 Maharashtra 61 55 46 16 Punjab 122 122 129 17 West Bengal 101 94 98 18 Other States 97 96 85