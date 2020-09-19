Utilization of Nirbhaya Fund : information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in Lok Sabha today

An Empowered Committee (EC) of Officersappraises and recommends the proposals received from various Central Ministries/ Departments/ States/ Uts and other organizations for funding under Nirbhaya Fund. After initial appraisal by the EC, the concerned Ministries/ Departments get the projects/ schemes appraised by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC)/ Standing Finance Committee (SFC)/ Public Investment Board (PIB)/ Delegated Investment Board(DIB) as per guidelines of Ministry of Finance. Thereafter, they obtain approval of the Competent Financial Authority (CFA) and release the funds out of their respective budget. The Ministries/ Departments implement the projects/schemeseither directly or through States/Uts/ Implementing Agencies. A total of 35 schemes/ projects have been appraised and recommended by the EC so far. The ECreviews the status of implementation of the approved projects from time to time in conjunction with the concerned Ministries/ Departments/ Implementing Agencies (Ias). The Ministries/ Departments/ Ias also review and monitor the progress of their respective schemes/ projects for faster implementationat their level.The State- wise release of funds and the funds utilized, as reportedby the Ministries/Departments and Ias, are at annexure.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

(Rs. Crore)

SL State Total Released Total Utilisation 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7.55 2.49 2 Andhra Pradesh 110.16 26.05 3 Arunachal Pradesh 26.51 12.73 4 Assam 51.40 16.48 5 Bihar 55.98 23.03 6 Chandigarh 10.78 3.61 7 Chattishgarh 63.95 33.41 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 14.81 2.38 9 Delhi 409.03 352.58 10 Goa 14.27 3.21 11 Gujarat 153.73 120.38 12 Haryana 40.00 10.77 13 Himachal Pradesh 26.82 15.80 14 Jammu and Kashmir 25.88 12.29 15 Jharkhand 43.37 11.25 16 Karnataka 260.28 198.95 17 Kerala 41.79 15.52 18 Ladakh-UT 0.27 0.00 19 Lakshdweep 4.88 0.77 20 Madhya Pradesh 123.37 42.72 21 Maharashtra 295.93 179.36 22 Manipur 23.65 11.31 23 Meghalaya 18.97 4.15 24 Mizoram 22.99 13.67 25 Nagaland 25.23 17.36 26 Odisha 60.78 15.15 27 Puducherry 11.79 2.79 28 Punjab 49.22 21.26 29 Rajasthan 69.11 28.58 30 Sikkim 10.41 1.57 31 Tamil Nadu 303.06 265.55 32 Telangana 182.30 135.82 33 Tripura 18.16 5.18 34 Uttar Pradesh 324.98 216.75 35 Uttrakhand 26.90 17.64 36 West Bengal 96.15 78.55