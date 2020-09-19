Utilization of Nirbhaya Fund : information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in Lok Sabha today

An Empowered Committee (EC) of Officersappraises and recommends the proposals received from various Central Ministries/ Departments/ States/ Uts and other organizations for funding under Nirbhaya Fund. After initial appraisal by the EC, the concerned Ministries/ Departments get the projects/ schemes appraised by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC)/ Standing Finance Committee (SFC)/ Public Investment Board (PIB)/ Delegated Investment Board(DIB) as per guidelines of Ministry of Finance. Thereafter, they obtain approval of the Competent Financial Authority (CFA) and release the funds out of their respective budget. The Ministries/ Departments implement the projects/schemeseither directly or through States/Uts/ Implementing Agencies. A total of 35 schemes/ projects have been appraised and recommended by the EC so far. The ECreviews the status of implementation of the approved projects from time to time in conjunction with the concerned Ministries/ Departments/ Implementing Agencies (Ias). The Ministries/ Departments/ Ias also review and monitor the progress of their respective schemes/ projects for faster implementationat their level.The State- wise release of funds and the funds utilized, as reportedby the Ministries/Departments and Ias, are at annexure.
This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in Lok Sabha today.
Annexure
(Rs. Crore)
|SL
|State
|Total Released
|Total Utilisation
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7.55
|2.49
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|110.16
|26.05
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|26.51
|12.73
|4
|Assam
|51.40
|16.48
|5
|Bihar
|55.98
|23.03
|6
|Chandigarh
|10.78
|3.61
|7
|Chattishgarh
|63.95
|33.41
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and
Daman and Diu
|14.81
|2.38
|9
|Delhi
|409.03
|352.58
|10
|Goa
|14.27
|3.21
|11
|Gujarat
|153.73
|120.38
|12
|Haryana
|40.00
|10.77
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|26.82
|15.80
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|25.88
|12.29
|15
|Jharkhand
|43.37
|11.25
|16
|Karnataka
|260.28
|198.95
|17
|Kerala
|41.79
|15.52
|18
|Ladakh-UT
|0.27
|0.00
|19
|Lakshdweep
|4.88
|0.77
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|123.37
|42.72
|21
|Maharashtra
|295.93
|179.36
|22
|Manipur
|23.65
|11.31
|23
|Meghalaya
|18.97
|4.15
|24
|Mizoram
|22.99
|13.67
|25
|Nagaland
|25.23
|17.36
|26
|Odisha
|60.78
|15.15
|27
|Puducherry
|11.79
|2.79
|28
|Punjab
|49.22
|21.26
|29
|Rajasthan
|69.11
|28.58
|30
|Sikkim
|10.41
|1.57
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|303.06
|265.55
|32
|Telangana
|182.30
|135.82
|33
|Tripura
|18.16
|5.18
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|324.98
|216.75
|35
|Uttrakhand
|26.90
|17.64
|36
|West Bengal
|96.15
|78.55
- * In addition to above, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released a sum of Rs. 82.03 Cr. to States/ UTs under the project of customization, deployment and management of Vehicle Tracking Platform.