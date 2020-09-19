The Ministry of Textiles is implementing the Samarth-Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector, a placement oriented programme targeting skill development of 10 lakh youth in the entire value chain of textiles, excluding Spinning & Weaving in the organized Sector. Some of the advanced features of SAMARTH scheme include Training of Trainers (ToT), Aadhar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), CCTV recording of training programme, dedicated call centre with helpline number, mobile app based Management Information System (MIS) and on-line monitoring of the training process.

Under Samarth, 18 State Governments have been allocated a training target of 3.6 lakh beneficiaries for conducting training programme in traditional and organized sectors. The States have entered into MoU with Ministry on 14.08.2019. Sectoral Organizations of Ministry (DC-Handlooms, DC-Handicrafts, CSB & National Jute Board have been allocated a training target of 43,000 beneficiaries for skilling/up-skilling in traditional sectors.

Further, Ministry initiated the process of empanelling industry/industry associations for undertaking industry oriented entry level skilling programmes in the organized sectors. A total of 76 industries have been empanelled under Entry level skilling and allocated a training target of 1.36 lakh beneficiaries. Also, 44 industries for upskilling programme have been empanelled and allocated training target of 30,000 beneficiaries.

With a view to improve the participation of MSME in the skilling programme, a separate RFP was floated to empanel industry associations working with MSME sector textile industries. Physical verification of training centres proposed 11 industry associations applied under this category has been commenced.

At present, 23 empanelled implementing partners have commenced the training programme under the scheme in 11 States.

The Government had approved the Samarth Scheme with a total outlay of Rs. 1300 crore. The detail of total fund allocated, utilized year-wise is as given below:

(Rs. in crore)

Financial Year Fund Allocation Fund Utilization 2017-18 100.00 100.00 2018-19 42.00 16.99 2019-20 102.10 72.06 2020-21(as on date) 150.00 11.37* Total 394.10 200.42

*Training programme affected during COVID-19 pandemic due to local lockdown conditions in most States

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Textiles Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in Lok Sabha today.