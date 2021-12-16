Infosys shines on extending digital innovation partnership with Australian Open

Infosys is currently trading at Rs. 1773.20, up by 39.70 points or 2.29% from its previous closing of Rs. 1733.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1753.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1775.05 and Rs. 1753.00 respectively. So far 13857 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1848.25 on 20-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1152.10 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1775.05 and Rs. 1711.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 729043.87 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 13.12%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 49.12% and 20.02% respectively.

Infosys has extended its digital innovation partnership with the Australian Open (AO) until the end of 2026. The expanded collaboration will see Infosys and Tennis Australia continue to harness Big Data and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Cloud technologies to elevate the AO experience for fans, players, coaches, partners and the media.

The multiyear commitment builds on the last three years of high impact between Infosys and the AO, and follows strong results achieved in a pandemic-impacted 2021 event.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.