Vakrangee surges as its arm partners with Pharmeasy

Vakrangee’s 100% subsidiary — Vakrangee Digital Ventures has tied up with PharmEasy (Axelia Solutions) to provide online medicines and healthcare services to the unserved and underserved population of India.

Under this partnership, Vakrangee through its Nextgen Kendras and BharatEasy Mobile Superaap will now be able to provide medicines & healthcare services in remote areas of the country. With 70% of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-5 and 6 towns, Vakrangee will offer medicines & healthcare services to the communities in the unserved/underserved parts of the country. The customers will also be able to avail various discount offers and get significant savings on their purchases of medicines and health products.

PharmEasy provides a wide range of prescription (medicines), OTC pharmaceutical, other consumer healthcare products, comprehensive diagnostic test services, and teleconsultations thereby serving the healthcare needs.

Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India’s largest network of last mile retail outlets to deliver real time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, ecommerce and logistics services to the un-served rural, semi-urban and urban markets.