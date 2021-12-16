Wipro rises on inking pact with Italy-based UMPI

Wipro is currently trading at Rs. 645.10, up by 9.00 points or 1.41% from its previous closing of Rs. 636.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 644.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 649.85 and Rs. 643.45 respectively. So far 49294 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 739.80 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 348.30 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 656.40 and Rs. 635.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 348654.97 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.74% and 12.60% respectively.

Wipro has entered into a partnership with Italy-based UMPI, a manufacturer of intelligent products and systems, who will use the Wipro Sewage Monitor to empower water companies in Europe to improve accuracy and efficiency as they monitor their systems. The Wipro Sewage Monitor is equipped with a range of advanced IoT sensors, including millimetre wave radar capabilities and accurate temperature gauges that can be easily installed even in aging water systems. The solution also supports utilities’ efforts to protect the environment, as it enables them to take the necessary steps to prevent environmentally harmful wastewater pollutants from escaping the utility network.

The new IoT platform – Wipro Sewage Monitor, leverages advanced connected sensors and a robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) platform to generate real-time insights that will enable organizations to continuously monitor water systems and perform proactive maintenance. This helps utilities and cities alike to comply with environmental water policies, while safeguarding communities and municipal workforces.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.