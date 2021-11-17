Home First Finance Company India zooms on planning to raise up to Rs 99 crore by issuing bonds

Home First Finance Company India is currently trading at Rs. 767.45, up by 30.90 points or 4.20% from its previous closing of Rs. 736.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 740.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 769.15 and Rs. 734.05 respectively. So far 8256 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 773.35 on 12-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 441.00 on 12-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 773.35 and Rs. 703.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6694.36 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 33.65%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 53.30% and 13.05% respectively.

Home First Finance Company India is planning to raise up to Rs 99 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. Under this, the company plans to issue secured, redeemable and taxable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches up to Rs 99 crore.

Home First Finance Company India is a Housing Finance Company which offers home loan with 48 hours sanctions and hassle-free process.