IndiGo gains on starting flight operations from Darbhanga airport in Bihar

InterGlobe Aviation is currently trading at Rs. 1789.30, up by 32.40 points or 1.84% from its previous closing of Rs. 1756.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1770.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1810.00 and Rs. 1763.00 respectively. So far 58609 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1859.60 on 09-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 873.10 on 30-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1810.00 and Rs. 1707.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 69085.57 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.84%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.14% and 2.02% respectively.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has started flight operations from the Darbhanga airport in Bihar to expand its regional presence. The first flight of IndiGo came from Kolkata and landed at the Darbhanga at around 2.30 pm. After spending an hour at the airport, the aircraft then returned to Kolkata. Darbhanga will now be connected to IndiGo’s network through nonstop services to Hyderabad and Kolkata.

InterGlobe Aviation provides air transportation services in India and internationally. The company primarily operates IndiGo passenger airline.

Please share this news







