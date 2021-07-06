ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund files offer document for S&P BSE 500 ETF FOF

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has filed offer document with SEBI to launch an open-ended fund of funds scheme named ‘ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF FOF’. The New Fund Offer price is Rs 10 per unit. Entry load and Exit load will be If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out upto 10% of the units (the limit) purchased or switched within 1 year from the date of allotment will be Nil; If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit within 1 Year from the date of allotment -1% of the applicable NAV; If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 Year from the date of allotment will be Nil. The scheme offers growth and dividend options for investment and seeks to collect a Minimum Target Amount of Rs 10 crore.