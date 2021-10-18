India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 97.65 Cr

With the administration of 41,20,772 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.65 Cr (97,65,89,540) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 96,46,485 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,75,835 2nd Dose 90,75,869 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,61,737 2nd Dose 1,55,14,198 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 39,26,91,878 2nd Dose 11,02,63,827 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,76,26,429 2nd Dose 8,58,84,392 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,56,78,041 2nd Dose 6,11,17,334 Total 97,65,89,540

The recovery of19,788 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,19,749.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.10%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 112 consecutive days now.

14,146 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Daily New cases reported to be lowest in229 days now.

The Active Caseload falls below 2 lakh mark and is presently at1,95,846, which islowest in 220days.Active cases presently constitute 0.57% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,00,123tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over59.09 Cr (59,09,35,381) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.42% remains less than 3% for the last 114 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.29%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 48 days and below 5% for 131 consecutive days now.

