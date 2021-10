In its effort to strengthen fuel security, NTPC has commenced coal offtake from Talabira Mines of NLC in Odisha. As per the agreement, NTPC shall offtake of coal from Talabira mines to Lara and Darlipalli. Besides this, NTPC is also ramping up coal production from its captive mines.

NTPC is the largest power utility company in India and has presence in Coal, Gas, Solar PV, Hydro and Wind Power Generation and Coal Mining.

