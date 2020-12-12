Indian Railways Launches Hospital Management Information System Trial Project

Indian Railways has launched another major IT initiative towards according priority for the well-being of its work force. TheHospital Management Information System (HMIS) has been launched by Dr. B. P Nanda, Director General, Railway Health services, Railway Board through virtual meanstoday i.e. on 11th December, 2020 in the presence of Sri Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway. Sri Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, Rail Tel Corporation of India, Dr. Prasanna Kumar, PCMD, SCR participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. B.P.Nanda stated that the dream of providing best health care facilities to the work force with the help of information technology has come true. The HMIS will bring a paradigm shift in the health care systems maintained by Indian Railways. The new system will improve the quality of health services and aid in utilization of resources in a transparent manner. Patients waiting time at the hospitals will be minimized and medical records will be available to the team of doctors at all the times. Nanda appreciated the efforts of South Central Railway for its pioneering contribution in the launch of Unique Medical Identification (UMID) over Indian Railways and the launch of new IT initiative HMIS.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR stated that it is a proud moment for SCR to be part of HMIS project, which is one more IT application being launched on Indian Railways for the benefit of the huge workforce and their beneficiaries. SCR pioneered several IT initiatives like e-Office, e-Drawaing Approval System, UMID, etcwhich have been implemented across the Railways. He opined that implementation of HMIS will develop good amount of data (like Electronic Medical Records) and will help the medical fraternity not only in curative procedures but also preventive medical systems. It is expected to economize the drug management and better utilization of resource management.

Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel Corporation stated that implementation of HMIS will benefit all the stake holders with the integration of head quarter hospitals and ancillary centres. The project is likely to have more than 20 modules and will immensely benefit the medical fraternity and hospital beneficiaries.

About HMIS IN Railways :

The HMIS in Railways has been developed by Indian Railways in coordination with RailTel Corporation Limited. The objective of the HMIS is to provide a single window of clearance of hospital administration activity such as clinical, diagnostics, pharmacy, examinations, industrial health etc.The primary objectives of envisaged solution are:

Effectively manage all the health facilities & its resources

Monitor performance of hospitals across the administrative channel

Impart quality health care services to its beneficiaries

Improve the patient turn-around time

Generate and maintain EMR (electronic medical records) of all patients

Presently, 3 Modules of HMIS – Registration, OPD Doctor Desk & Pharmacy – arebeing taken up implemented. These three modules are going to be implemented on trial basis at Central Hospital, Lallaguda and will progressively be implemented across all Health Units over SCR. Registration Module covers the integration of UMID with automatic validation of beneficiary in a seamless manner without any difficulty to the patient. OPDDesk Module covers all the process of Patient Examination and Diagnosis details which will help in generating the Electronic Medical Records. The Pharmacy Module seamlessly connects to easily dispense the medicines prescribed by the doctor and optimise inventory management.

Please share this news







