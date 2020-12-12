India and Sweden should work together to build a more resilient & strong partnership – Shri Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today said that India and Sweden should work together to build a more resilient & strong partnership. Speaking at the CEO Forum of India-Sweden strategic business partnership, he said that the year 2020 has been a challenging year, but let us convert this crisis into an opportunity.

Goyal said “We would like Sweden to be a part of our efforts to expand Indian economy, to reach higher level of prosperity & design an India suitable for global engagement in the modern 21st-century world. I am sure that the CEO forum & Sweden-India strategic business partnership will help us expand this friendship at every level & make Sweden an important part of India’s own growing economy.”

The Minister said that India, with 1.35 billion people, provides one of the world’s largest business opportunities. “We have a very large & growing middle class, aspiring for a better quality of life. I am sure Swedish companies would love to work in India & explore better opportunities. We believe our renewed focus on technology will help us re-align India’s priorities and Sweden will have an important role to play, being our natural partner for innovation & growth.”, he added.

Talking about Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Goyal said that under it, we are encouraging import of high-tech products, encouraging people to bring technologies, skills, better qualities of healthcare & education to India. The effort to increase the presence of both, domestic & international companies in manufacturing space, will help us increase the income levels of the people of India, expand the economy, de-regulate & remove investment barriers and help our economy to grow. He said that Sweden is as much a partner & a part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat as any other democratic, like-minded country which believes in rules of fair trade & reciprocal access to Indian businesses in their country. He said “Swedish companies in India have a very big role to play in our hope & desire to expand our engagement with the rest of the world. Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Sweden & India complement each other. Sweden is the world’s innovator and is at the forefront of developing cutting edge technologies in a variety of fields. India can benefit immensely with this partnership.”

Goyal said that we will look for Sweden & European Union also opening its doors a little wider, removing some of the non-tariff barriers or standards, so that there is reciprocity in our trade with Sweden & Europe & expansion of business on both sides.

The Minister said that the Hon’ble Prime Minister has been very focused on bringing more & more flexible and open Govt to introduce a greater degree of FDI in India &attract manufacturing. “We have a wonderful opportunity to expand the role of Swedish companies in India and simultaneously encourage Indian companies also to contribute to the development & growth of Sweden and for the better future for the people of Sweden. I continue to look forward to the support of Sweden in India’s own efforts to expand our economy, to provide jobs & work opportunities to millions of boys & girls coming out with special skills which can help Swedish companies expand their businesses.”, he added.

