Indiabulls Real Estate to raise Rs 100 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate is planning to issue Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating upto Rs 100 crore, on a private placement basis, pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the company at its 15th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2021.

Indiabulls Real Estate is India’s third largest real estate company, with its focus on construction and development of residential, commercial and SEZ projects across major Indian metros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

