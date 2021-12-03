Capital Trust inches up on enhancing branch network

Capital Trust is currently trading at Rs. 101.50, up by 0.45 points or 0.45% from its previous closing of Rs. 101.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 101.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 101.50 and Rs. 101.50 respectively. So far 5 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 153.85 on 15-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 65.30 on 03-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 108.45 and Rs. 97.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 165.33 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 66.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.27% and 15.79% respectively.

Capital Trust has enhanced its branch network by opening 71 New branches. Out of these, 20 New branches were opened in Eastern UP; 21 in Bihar; 13 in Jharkhand; 11 in Madhya Pradesh and 6 in Punjab. With this the total branch network of the company reaches 315 branches spread across 94 districts in 10 states. All the branches are opened on Asset Light model with minimal capital expenditure (capex). The ticket size of these loans will range from Rs 30,000 to 1 lakh focussed towards MSME Sector.

The company also announced sanction of additional Rs 260 Millions term loan facility by HDFC Bank. HDFC has till date sanctioned Rs 970 Millions. The company enjoys comfortable liquidity position with debt equity ratio of 2.0x as on September 30, 2021 which gives enough headroom to further increase disbursements thereby expanding the assets under management without further leveraging the balance sheet. The strong capital base coupled with enhanced reach via expansion in branch network will help the company to expand its customer base and penetrate deeper in existing markets as well as expand its presence to new geographies.

