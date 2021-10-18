Indiabulls Real Estate shines on reporting consolidated net profit of Rs 5.54 crore in Q2

Indiabulls Real Estate is currently trading at Rs. 176.85, up by 12.80 points or 7.80% from its previous closing of Rs. 164.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 181.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 186.00 and Rs. 172.60 respectively. So far 1213160 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 186.00 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 46.35 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 186.00 and Rs. 148.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8265.79 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 11.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 18.08% and 69.93% respectively.

Indiabulls Real Estate has reported net loss of Rs 11.83 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net loss of Rs 32.59 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 84.78% at Rs 2.29 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 15.05 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net profit attributable to owners of Rs 5.54 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against net loss of Rs 76.14 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company reported above 7-fold jump at Rs 381.25 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 50.70 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

