Paras Defence and Space Technologies touches roof on getting nod for incorporation of associate company

Paras Defence And Space Technologies is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 759.90, up by 126.65 points or 20.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 633.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 650.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 759.90 and Rs. 617.00 respectively. So far 800362 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 759.90 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 456.00 on 01-Oct-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 759.90 and Rs. 572.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2963.61 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 58.94%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 11.96% and 29.10% respectively.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received approval from board of directors for incorporation of Associate Company in association with Krasny Defence Technologies, who is a prominent player in the field of defence equipment maintenance and wholesome refits of Indian Naval and Indian Coast Guard Ships (ICGS). The proposed associate company shall be engaged in the field of maintenance, servicing and repairs of defence equipment and Naval vessels.

Paras Defence And Space Technologies is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions.

