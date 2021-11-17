India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I – Live Cricket Score

Less than 72 hours after their World Cup disappointment, New Zealand are back in action, this time in a 3-match T20I series against an Indian outfit that’s hurt and injured by the early exit from the recently concluded tournament. The roadmap for the 2022 T20 World Cup, due to begin on October 16th in Australia begins today and it also starts a new era for the Indians, a new coach in Rahul Dravid and a new captain in Rohit Sharma. A host of seniors have been rested, and the performers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been rewarded with India call-ups. So, Ruturaj Gaikwad, the orange cap holder is back, so is the purple cap holder, Harshal Patel, on his first outing for the national team, so is Venkatesh Iyer, the find of the season while Axar Patel, who was left out after being initially named in the original 15-man squad, makes a return.

