Thursday , November 18 2021

India have won the toss and have opted to field

jaipur : This is the first T20 international at this venue. There is a decent coverage of grass, the ball will come onto the bat and should get easier to bat as the match progresses. Chasing will be the easier option. Dew will play a big part and as such the team batting first might have to score at least 10-15 more runs than normal, opine Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar, in their pitch report.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

Please share this news
more
more
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved