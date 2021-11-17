India have won the toss and have opted to field

jaipur : This is the first T20 international at this venue. There is a decent coverage of grass, the ball will come onto the bat and should get easier to bat as the match progresses. Chasing will be the easier option. Dew will play a big part and as such the team batting first might have to score at least 10-15 more runs than normal, opine Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar, in their pitch report.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj