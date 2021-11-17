Westlife Development trades higher as its owned – McDonald’s partners with ITC

Westlife Development is currently trading at Rs. 580.30, up by 3.70 points or 0.64% from its previous closing of Rs. 576.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 608.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 608.75 and Rs. 577.90 respectively. So far 5931 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 683.55 on 24-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 372.05 on 17-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 608.75 and Rs. 572.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 9113.83 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.14%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.02% and 9.84% respectively.

Westlife Development owned – McDonald’s has partnered with leading FMCG Company ITC to add a differentiated fruit beverage, B Natural to the Happy Meal. B Natural’s Mixed Fruit (No Added Sugar) beverage is made from fruit pulp, puree & juice of six delicious Indian fruits. It is a source of Vitamin A and Vitamin C and contains no added sugar or preservatives.

This is yet another initiative by the brand to make its food more wholesome and nutritious. The new Happy Meal is available across all McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India. This initiative comes as a part of McDonald’s 25ActsofHappy campaign undertaken by the brand to give customers sweet surprises through the year, as it completes 25 years in the country.

Westlife Development focuses on putting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary HRPL. The Company operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA, through the latter’s Indian subsidiary.