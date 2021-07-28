India set Sri Lanka 133-run target to win 2nd T20

Colombo : Invited to bat, a depleted India scored 132 for five on a sluggish pitch against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International, here on Wednesday.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the Indians with his 40-run knock while Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya (2/29) took two of the four wickets that fell.

India are leading the series 1-0 after winning the opener by 38 runs.

Brief Scores:

India: 132 for 5 in 20 overs. (S Dhawan 40, D Padikkal 29; A Dananjaya 2/29, D Shanaka 1/14, W Hasaranga 1/30)

