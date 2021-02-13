Team Utkrisht of IIM Udaipur is organizing the fourth iteration of their flagship event, Udaipur Runs in association with Secure Meters on 20th and 21st Feb 2021. Not succumbing to the challenges caused by the previous year, they have further increased the scale of the event from Udaipur to the entire nation. The third edition of Udaipur Runs was held at Fateh Sagar Lake on Sunday 12th January 2020 with the theme – “Run with The Jawans” which witnessed participation from 2000+ runners.

This year, with the theme “Fir Se Daudega India”, they have associated themselves with a renowned charitable organization – “Make A Difference” to help leave a positive impact on the lives of the young people supported by MaD. The event is available to register free of cost at hdor.com/udaipur-runs/ and offers exciting opportunities to win prizes worth 80k. You can donate to MaD or buy Udaipur Runs Merchandise at the aforementioned link as well. This year, Udaipur Runs is being organized in three categories of 3, 5, and 10 kms respectively. Alongside the giveaway, all the participants will be given a completion e-certificate on their successful completion of the run.

Naman Kamra (8607686000)

