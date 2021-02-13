Army Personnel Felicitated In Southern Command Investiture Ceremony Held At Konark Corps On 12 February 2021

Jaipur : The Southern Command Investiture Ceremony was conducted at the Konark Corps on 12 February 2021. Lieutenant General JS Nain, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command presented gallantry and distinguished award to 36 Army persons including one Next of Kin of a Posthumous gallantry award winner Nk (Late) Rajendra Singh and 22 units of Southern Command for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

While addressing the audience on this occasion, the Army Commander congratulated the awardees and recipients of unit citations and exhorted all ranks to emulate the awardees and give their best to make the nation proud of its Army. The Army Commander interacted with the award winners and their families after the presentation ceremony wherein he said that “Recognition of such acts of selfless service, motivates the rank and file in the Army, to draw inspiration and re- dedicate themselves to uphold the honour and dignity of our great Nation in the best traditions of the Indian Army”. He further highlighted the importance of integration with other services and civil agencies in the 11 States and four Union Territory of Southern Command. He applauded the efforts of All Ranks despite the challenges of COVID-19, in ensuring operational preparedness of very high order. The names of awardees are given below :-

YUDH SEVA MEDAL

Ser No Rank Name 1. Brig Pawan Bhardwaj 2. Brig Suresh Kumar Sheoran, SM 3. Col Naresh Chandra Gairola, SM

BAR TO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)

Ser No Rank Name 1. Maj Vipul Narayan, SM 2. Maj Varun Gaur, SM

SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)

Ser No Rank Name 1. Nk Rajendra Singh (Posthumous) 2. Lt Col Shishir Kumar 3. Maj Chandan Kumar Thakur 4. Maj Rahul Kumar Rai 5. Capt Jasmeet Singh 6. Hav Pradeep Kumar 7. Hav Suresh Kumar 8. Hav Kuldeep Singh Negi 9. Nk Ravinder Singh 10. LNk Anil Kumar 11. Sep Kapse Vikas Sainath 12 Sep Yogendra Singh Jodha

SENA MEDAL (DISTINGUISHED)

Ser No Rank Name 1. Col Ankush Markan 2. Col Biswas Ramachandran Nambiar 3. Maj Gaurav Dahiya 4. Maj Gourav Kumar Prashar

VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL

Ser No Rank Name 1. Lt Gen Nanda Kishore Sahoo 2. Maj Gen Sushil Kumar Jha 3. Brig (Retd) Pravin Shinde 4. Brig Ramankutty Prem Raj 5. Brig Rakesh Chand Katoch 6. Col (Retd) Dhanurjiwan Jyoti Ranade 7. Col Ranjit Singh Sandhu 8. Col Punar Preet Singh Mann 9. Col Anterpreet Singh 10 Col Jai Vijay Singh Rawat 11. Col Bhupinder Singh 12. Lt Col Pallav Bora 13. Lt Col Tashi Thapliyal 14. Maj Anoop Mishra 15. Maj Abdul Hameed

Please share this news







