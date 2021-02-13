Army Personnel Felicitated In Southern Command Investiture Ceremony Held At Konark Corps On 12 February 2021

Jaipur : The Southern Command Investiture Ceremony was conducted at the Konark Corps on 12 February 2021. Lieutenant General JS Nain, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command presented gallantry and distinguished award to 36 Army persons including one Next of Kin of a Posthumous gallantry award winner Nk (Late) Rajendra Singh and 22 units of Southern Command for their outstanding contribution in various fields.
While addressing the audience on this occasion, the Army Commander congratulated the awardees and recipients of unit citations and exhorted all ranks to emulate the awardees and give their best to make the nation proud of its Army. The Army Commander interacted with the award winners and their families after the presentation ceremony wherein he said that “Recognition of such acts of selfless service, motivates the rank and file in the Army, to draw inspiration and re- dedicate themselves to uphold the honour and dignity of our great Nation in the best traditions of the Indian Army”. He further highlighted the importance of integration with other services and civil agencies in the 11 States and four Union Territory of Southern Command. He applauded the efforts of All Ranks despite the challenges of COVID-19, in ensuring operational preparedness of very high order. The names of awardees are given below :-
YUDH SEVA MEDAL
|Ser No
|Rank
|Name
|1.
|Brig
|Pawan Bhardwaj
|2.
|Brig
|Suresh Kumar Sheoran, SM
|3.
|Col
|Naresh Chandra Gairola, SM
BAR TO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)
|Ser No
|Rank
|Name
|1.
|Maj
|Vipul Narayan, SM
|2.
|Maj
|Varun Gaur, SM
SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY)
|Ser No
|Rank
|Name
|1.
|Nk
|Rajendra Singh (Posthumous)
|2.
|Lt Col
|Shishir Kumar
|3.
|Maj
|Chandan Kumar Thakur
|4.
|Maj
|Rahul Kumar Rai
|5.
|Capt
|Jasmeet Singh
|6.
|Hav
|Pradeep Kumar
|7.
|Hav
|Suresh Kumar
|8.
|Hav
|Kuldeep Singh Negi
|9.
|Nk
|Ravinder Singh
|10.
|LNk
|Anil Kumar
|11.
|Sep
|Kapse Vikas Sainath
|12
|Sep
|Yogendra Singh Jodha
SENA MEDAL (DISTINGUISHED)
|Ser No
|Rank
|Name
|1.
|Col
|Ankush Markan
|2.
|Col
|Biswas Ramachandran Nambiar
|3.
|Maj
|Gaurav Dahiya
|4.
|Maj
|Gourav Kumar Prashar
VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL
|Ser No
|Rank
|Name
|1.
|Lt Gen
|Nanda Kishore Sahoo
|2.
|Maj Gen
|Sushil Kumar Jha
|3.
|Brig (Retd)
|Pravin Shinde
|4.
|Brig
|Ramankutty Prem Raj
|5.
|Brig
|Rakesh Chand Katoch
|6.
|Col (Retd)
|Dhanurjiwan Jyoti Ranade
|7.
|Col
|Ranjit Singh Sandhu
|8.
|Col
|Punar Preet Singh Mann
|9.
|Col
|Anterpreet Singh
|10
|Col
|Jai Vijay Singh Rawat
|11.
|Col
|Bhupinder Singh
|12.
|Lt Col
|Pallav Bora
|13.
|Lt Col
|Tashi Thapliyal
|14.
|Maj
|Anoop Mishra
|15.
|Maj
|Abdul Hameed